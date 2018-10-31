× Local bar re-opens, 7 months after stolen car crashed into front door

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport bar opens it’s doors seven months after a stolen SUV crashed through its front door.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People lined the streets this afternoon, waiting for Mary's on 2nd to unlock it's doors.

The owner, Bobby Stansberry, said it's been an exhausting process getting the building fixed, and being without a job for more than half a year.

But, all of Stansberry's employees stuck it out with him.

"All of my employees stayed with me," Stansberry said.

The bar has been in Davenport for 18 years and customers say they are happy the doors are open again.

"I think the gay community was missing a gathering place," customer Marsha Stock said. "This was our gathering place and that car that came through the door took a lot from us."

Mary's on 2nd will now be open every day from 4 P.M. until 2 A.M.