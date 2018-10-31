× In need of a Halloween Recipe? Try pumpkin patch pie

MOLINE, Illinois — It’s time for Agriculture in the Classroom again. On Wednesday, October 31, Rock Island County Farm Bureau Manager DeAnne Bloomberg is making us pumpkin patch pie for Halloween!

According to the Ag in the Classroom website, pumpkin patch pie is an easy-to-clean-up fall recipe:

Materials:

-1 gallon Ziploc® freezer bag

-2 2/3 cups cold milk

-2 packages (4 serving size) instant vanilla pudding mix.

-1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin

-1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

-½ teaspoon ground ginger

-Graham cracker crumbs

-25 small cups

-scissors

-1 can whipped topping

-25 spoons

1. Combine the milk and instant pudding in the Ziploc bag.

2. Remove the air and Ziploc shut.

3. Squeeze and kneed with hands until blended for 1 minute.

4. Add the pumpkin, cinnamon, and ginger.

5. Remove the air and Ziploc shut.

6. Squeeze and kneed with hands until blended for 2 minutes.

7. Place 1/2 Tablespoon of graham cracker crumbs in the bottom of small

cups.

8. Cut corner of gallon freezer bag and squeeze pie filling into cups.

9. Garnish with 1 container(8ounces) whipped topping.

10. Add a spoon. Serve and enjoy.

11. Discuss pumpkin production while students are eating.

Yield – 25 students and 1 teacher.

Ingredients can be divided by 4 or 5 for students to work in small groups.