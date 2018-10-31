× Find out how long the wet weather stays out of our forecast

Happy Halloween!

Enough dryness in the air to at least give us some filtered sun throughout as temperatures are climbing near 60 degrees. We’ll go from one treat to another as our ghouls and goblins come this Halloween will be treated to 50s during the evening before overnight lows dip around the 40 degree mark.

Very little change as we start off the brand new month with upper 50s and sunshine on Thursday before a few more clouds on Friday drops our daytime highs in the lower 50s.

We’ll extend this stretch of dry weather through Saturday before a system tracks into the area that night into Sunday. This system will return the rain back in the forecast with another wave scheduled to arrive Monday night into Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

