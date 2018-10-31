× Department of Corrections searching for work-release escapee

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is trying to find a man they said did not return to a work-release facility.

George Patrick Wesley III, age 29, failed to report back to the Davenport Residential Facility on Wednesday, October 31, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Wesley is described as a 6-foot tall black man, weighing about 170 pounds.

He was convicted of willful injury causing serious injury in Clinton County and was admitted to the facility in July of 2018.

If you have any information about Wesley’s whereabouts, call your local police department.