Affordable Care Act begins 2019 open enrollment

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Open Enrollment for healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), begins November 1, 2018, and continues through December, 15.

Outside of the Open Enrollment Period, you generally can only enroll in a health insurance plan if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.

You’re eligible if you have certain life events, like getting married, having a baby, or losing other health coverage.

Job-based plans may have different Open Enrollment Periods so check with your employer. You can also apply and enroll in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) any time of year.

You can get an estimate for what your plan would look like here.

WQAD crunched the math and 25-year-old single parent of a 5-year-old making the average salary in the USA is estimated to pay $500 plus a month, with a $15,000 deductible. Which means you’d have to pay almost 70% of your yearly salary before the insurance would pay anything.

It is important to note that starting with the 2019 plan year (for which you’ll file taxes in April 2020), the Shared Responsibility Payment no longer applies.

This is the penalty that President Trump overrode early in his presidency. This means you can choose to NOT HAVE any coverage at your own risk and without penalty.

Previously you’d expect to pay a minimum of 695 dollars per adult and 347 per child in your household without coverage.

Whatever you decide, Open Enrollment ends December, 15.