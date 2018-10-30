× Want to keep your Halloween costumes affordable? Dress your child up from boxes

MOLINE- Monday, October 29 started Hallo-Week on Good Morning Quad Cities, and Tuesday, October 30, we’re giving you some ways you can keep your Halloween costumes affordable.

The moving company’s Two Men and a Truck Marketing Coordinator Elisabet Acosta and her son Emillio are joining us Tuesday, to show us how you can make a costume out of moving boxes. The ideas Acosta’s showing off are also great for parents who’ve put off getting their child a costume for far too long.

Some of the ideas include Frankenstein, a robot, a Lego, popcorn box, or even a bubble bath. Have fun and get to making! Halloween is Wednesday, October 31.