× Shower/storm chances this evening… Drying out for the rest of the week

A cold front is approaching the area as we head toward the evening hours. As it does, a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms have been popping up as well.

As the evening progresses, the coverage will decrease which I’m anticipating before midnight. Amounts will range from a trace to as high as over a quarter inch in some spots. Areas north have already seen the highest amounts with rainfall around an inch.

Clouds will linger for the rest of the night with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Those same clouds will extend through most of our Wednesday before giving way to some filtered sun later that afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still manage their way in the upper 50s which is seasonal for this time of year. Trick or Treating will remain dry and comfortable with temperatures in the lower 50s throughout the early evening hours.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here