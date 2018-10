× Rock Island-native basketball star Chasson Randle signs on with Wizards

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Rock Island-native Chasson Randle has signed on to play basketball for the Washington Wizards.

Randle helped lead Rock Island High School to their first state championship and moved on to play college basketball for Stanford.

In September of 2018 he signed on with the Wizards for training camp, according to Hoops Rumors.