Monmouth boil order lifted

MONMOUTH, IL,- It is now safe to drink the water in Monmouth Illinois.

The boil order for Monmouth Illinois has been lifted as of Tuesday morning October, 30, 2018

As a result of a water main failure, the entire city of Monmouth was placed under an official boil order monday, October 29.

The city says lab testing was expedited and they confirmed the water was safe to drink late Monday afternoon.