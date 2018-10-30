Iowa State Patrol: Smashed squad car is ‘another incident of distracted driving’

MONROE, Iowa — An Iowa State Patrol car was hit by a semi, as the trooper who drives it was controlling traffic at an accident east of Des Moines.

The Des Moines Register reported that a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 163 Monday moring, October 29, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A 53-year-old man was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital.

After the crash, a semi drove into a trooper’s squad car, as the trooper directed traffic around the original crash scene, said the Register.

The Iowa State Patrol said the trooper was out of his vehicle and was not injured in the crash. State Patrol called it “another incident of distracted driving,” in a Facebook post.