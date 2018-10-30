× Driver with meth in the vehicle runs from officers, police say

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — After a driver refused to stop for police, officers wound up chasing him and finding meth in his vehicle.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, October 29 police tried to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of East Mayne Street, according to a statement from Chief Garrett Jahns.

The vehicle fled from officers and “eventually became trapped,” prompting the driver, 38-year-old Daniel J. Weber, to take off on foot, said Jahns’ statement. Weber was apprehended at the scene.

Inside the vehicle, Jahns said investigators found meth that was packaged for individual sale and narcotics paraphernalia.

Weber was held in the Scott County Jail on $32,200 bond.