Davenport man killed in River Drive car crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man driving on E River Drive was killed after crashing into the railroad bridge on Oct. 28, police say.

Recardo Bernal, 45, of Davenport, was heading east in the area of 1800 E River Drive in a Dodge Durango according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department sent on Oct. 30. At 10:22 p.m. his car left the roadway and struck the railroad bridge.

Bernal was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.