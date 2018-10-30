Davenport School Board votes in new interim superintendent

DAVENPORT, Iowa– In a 6-1 vote Tuesday, October 30, the Davenport School Board appointed TJ Schneckloth as interim superintendent.

Schneckloth has been with the district for ten years. He started as a teacher before becoming principal at Monroe Elementary School.

Right now, Schneckloth serves as the Director of Federal and State Programs as well as Student Services.

He will assume the responsibilities of interim superintendent on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

The board has hired a recruiting firm to look for candidates, they say the firm is costing the district about $20,000.

They hope to have a permanent replacement by June 2019.