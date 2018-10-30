Moline career fair caters to job-seekers with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Quad Cities Disability Employment Network hosted a Career Fair for disabled citizens. Those looking for a job were able to meet with employers, network, and improve their interview skills.

Ally Nordick, a Rockridge High School junior, was one of the many who attended. Ally has Down Syndrome, and is looking for a job in music production once she graduates in 2020.

"My favorite type of music is Christian music," Ally said. "I like to stay behind the scenes."

Ally practiced her handshake skills at nearly all 20 booths.

"She asked questions about the different positions we have available," interviewer Jeanette Amidon said. "She was interested in our customer service. She was really good and she shook my hand."

Nationwide, the unemployment rate is under 4%, but for disabled citizens, the rate is more than double.

"People don't realize that they have so many abilities," Pamela Turner, service coordinator for The Arc said. "They tend to look at their faults and not what strengths they have, so that makes it difficult."