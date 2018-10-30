Report: Bodies believed to be missing Peoria-area couple have been found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAURA, Illinois -- Two bodies found in the Spoon River northeast of Peoria may be those of the couple that police said was murdered by their son.

According to a report by WEEK the Peoria County Sheriff said he believes the bodies of Susan Brill De Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron were located. The bodies were found near Laura, Illinois on Tuesday, October 30, near Route 78.

The search started Sunday, October 28 after the couple was reported missing, reported WEEK.

Prosecutors said their son, 21-year-old Jose G. Ramirez, waited until his parents were asleep to use pepper spray on them and then stab them to death.

Jose Ramirez was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his parents, both employees of Bradley University. They lived in Princeville, Illinois.

Peoria County Assistant State's Attorney Dave Kenny alleged Tuesday during a bond hearing that the 21-year-old Jose Ramirez told friends he was "sick of his parents" and killed them Friday. He then wrapped the bodies in a tarp and a tent, put them in his father's SUV and dumped them in a waterway.

A judge set bond for Ramirez at $3 million and a preliminary hearing date of Nov. 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report