AnnWich gluten free sandwiches and treats

QUAD CITIES- Ann from AnnWich stopped by WQAD today October 30 to show Johnnie and Denise some delicious gluten free treats!
Ann says they are exclusively a gluten-free facility, so those with gluten intolerance can rest easy eating at AnnWich.
They are the Quad cities’ first entirely gluten-free sandwich shop featuring breakfast and lunch sandwiches, cookies, muffins, and other baked treats made from scratch daily!
During the months of October and November AnnWhich is busy with holiday baking. They will be making pies, breads, and cookies!
Anyone can place an order for the various baked goods starting November 1, 2018.
Their bake staff will be making pies, dinner rolls, and cookie trays through-out the months of November and December. AnnWich requires a minimum of four days advanced notice for all custom orders.
AnnWich also provides catering for office or home parties. They ask that you call 48 hours in advance of your event to place your order.
Treats available during holiday baking include:
Pies
- Pumpkin
- Apple
- Pecan
Breads
- Dinner rolls
- Quick breads
- Banana bread
- Pumpkin bread
- Cranberry bread
- Gingerbread
Muffins (One flavor per dozen is needed because we make our muffins fresh for you)
- Pumpkin cream cheese
- Carmel apple
- Cranberry orange
- Banana chocolate chip
- Cinnamon swirl
Cookie Trays – Your choice of flavors up to 5 different selections from the options below:
- Frosted sugar cookie
- Peanut butter blossom
- Chocolate peppermint crinkle
- Snickerdoodle
- Chocolate chip
- Swedish shortbread
- Pecan snowball
- Buckeyes
- Chocolate covered pretzel and nut balls