AnnWich gluten free sandwiches and treats

QUAD CITIES- Ann from AnnWich stopped by WQAD today October 30 to show Johnnie and Denise some delicious gluten free treats!

Ann says they are exclusively a gluten-free facility, so those with gluten intolerance can rest easy eating at AnnWich.

They are the Quad cities’ first entirely gluten-free sandwich shop featuring breakfast and lunch sandwiches, cookies, muffins, and other baked treats made from scratch daily!

During the months of October and November AnnWhich is busy with holiday baking. They will be making pies, breads, and cookies!

Anyone can place an order for the various baked goods starting November 1, 2018.

Their bake staff will be making pies, dinner rolls, and cookie trays through-out the months of November and December. AnnWich requires a minimum of four days advanced notice for all custom orders.

AnnWich also provides catering for office or home parties. They ask that you call 48 hours in advance of your event to place your order.

Treats available during holiday baking include:

Pies

Pumpkin

Apple

Pecan

Breads

Dinner rolls

Quick breads

Banana bread

Pumpkin bread

Cranberry bread

Gingerbread

Muffins (One flavor per dozen is needed because we make our muffins fresh for you)

Pumpkin cream cheese

Carmel apple

Cranberry orange

Banana chocolate chip

Cinnamon swirl

Cookie Trays – Your choice of flavors up to 5 different selections from the options below: