A Halloween Tour of House on the Hill at Augustana College

It's historic and maybe haunted - depending on who you ask.

House on the Hill is located on the campus of Augustana College and has a history that goes back to the 1860s. Before students lived there, the Weyerhaeusers did - a family who built their empire based on the timber industry. They moved out in 1953, but some say one of them never left because there have been some strange happenings at the mansion.

Click the video above to get an in-depth tour of House on the Hill by Kai Swanson, Special Assistant to the President at Augustana College. He shares a student's haunted experience as well as one of his own - proving that haunted doesn't always mean bad.