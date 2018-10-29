Traffic moving again on I-74 after crash blocks Illinois-bound lanes

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Traffic was moving again about 40 minutes after a crash blocked traffic in the Illinois-bound lanes of Interstate 74.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday, October 29. The Iowa Department of Transportation said it happened between I-80 and the 53rd Street Exit, just north of Veterans Memorial Parkway. Over several minutes the backup appeared to be getting worse, pushing back into the interchange.

Google was reporting a three-minute delay for drivers in that area.

Click here for traffic information, anytime.