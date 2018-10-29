“Thriller” Flash Mob Interrupts Good Morning Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had no idea what was lurking behind the anchor desk.

On Monday, October 29th, Good Morning Quad Cities kicked off its annual Hallo-Week to celebrate Halloween this Wednesday. We talked about the Teal Pumpkin Project, made some fun recipes, and talked about the worst candy to hand out. Little did we know, Twisted Leather Dance Group was waiting in the wings to surprise us with a choreographed flash mob to Michael Jackson's "Thriller!"

Click the video above to see their performance as they closed out the newscast. Click the video below to see a different angle of the dance and to learn more about the group: