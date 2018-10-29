Student dies after shooting at North Carolina high school, police say

(CNN) — The student shot at a North Carolina high school Monday morning has died, police say.

The shooting occurred in a Butler High School hallway and stemmed from a fight between the victim and the suspect, said Stason Tyrrell, Patrol Commander for the Matthews Police Department.

The suspected shooter, also a student, is in custody, Tyrrell said.

No one else was injured.

Parents were able to pick up their children, but classes resumed in the afternoon for students wishing to stay, said Yaviri Escalera, spokeswoman for Charlotte-Mecklenberg Schools.

Matthews is located about 22 miles southeast of Charlotte.