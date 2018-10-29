× One person dead in car accident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a car accident in Davenport.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday, October 28, on River Drive and Mound Street.

That’s near the Village of East Davenport.

According to police, a man was killed in the accident, but did not release his name.

Police say he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

We will bring you the latest updates as soon as they become available.