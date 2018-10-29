NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 3 Ways to Be a Halloween Party Pro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is this Wednesday and we know you probably have a ton of parties to get ready for, so here are three ideas that are easy, affordable, and fun!

On Monday, October 29th, our Nailed It Or Failed It segment expanded to Good Morning Quad Cities where we tried out a few recipes that are equally spooky and delicious. Click the video above to see how to make Pumpkin Pretzels, Mummy Hotdogs, and Candy Corn Punch.

Click here to see some of our other Halloween-themed Nailed It Or Failed It segments!