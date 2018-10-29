× Rain chance returns tomorrow… Still dry for Trick or Treaters come Halloween

Good day to pick up some of those leaves courtesy of the crazy wind we experienced around the area yesterday. Already seeing temperatures well into the 50s, likely reaching 60 in many spots later this afternoon.

Clouds will thicken up tonight as a system slides in from the west. This will bring some rain showers as early as tomorrow.

The better coverage will be expected later in the day especially for towns south and east of the Quad Cities before drying out that night. Even with the rain, temperatures will approach 60 degrees. Some estimates are ranging between a tenth and a quarter inch of rainfall.

We dry out just in time for Halloween Wednesday and Trick or Treaters with temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

