Maddie Poppe releases single “Keep On Movin’ On”

NEW YORK CITY, New York — Iowa native and American Idol winner Maddie Poppe debuted her new single, “Keep On Movin’ On” on Live with Ryan and Kelly on Oct. 26. Watch her perform in the video above.

The pop-folk song is her first single since her game-show victory in May. According to an article by the Des Moines Register, the release comes after a 47-city tour over the summer called, “American Idol Live!”

“People can interpret that however they want … whether that’s moving on from a relationship or moving on to the next step in life,” Poppe said in an interview with Billboard.

Poppe is originally from Clarksville, a city of 1,439 in northeast Iowa. Clarksville Mayor Val Swinton proclaimed May 15, the day she came back to her hometown before winning American Idol, “Maddie Poppe Day.”

Read: Homecoming parade held in Clarksville for American Idol finalist from Iowa

Since then, she has performed at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport and Wild Rose Casino in Clinton.

You can find Maddie Poppe’s music on Spotify, here.