KISS coming to Moline on “End of the Road World Tour”

MOLINE, Illinois -- KISS will be coming to the TaxSlayer Center as part of their very last tour, named "End of the Road World Tour."

According to a press release from the TaxSlayer Center sent on Oct. 29, KISS released its first set of dates and locations in North America and Europe, with Moline in the middle of the pack. The bulk of the tour starts on Jan. 31 and lasts through June 16.

KISS's website states the band was officially formed in January, 1973. KISS was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," KISS said, according the release. "We'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. VIP Package sales begin on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.

Visit Kissonline.com for more details and to purchase tickets.