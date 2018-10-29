Genesis Collegiate Challenge Augustana vs. St. Ambrose

Genesis Collegiate Challenge, Augustana took on St. Ambrose's women basketball. Laday Vikings taking care of business 65-50. Augustan Men took on St. Ambrose's Men. Vikings taking care of business, 71-51.