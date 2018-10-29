Early voting counts on track to match or surpass 2014 midterm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Election officials in Rock Island County have said that this year's early voting tally is on track to surpass that of the 2014 midterm.

As of Sunday, more than 11,000 people have cast a ballot in person at one of the county's early voting locations or by mail.

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said some voters made it a family event over the weekend.

"We've seen good results from that," she said. "People like to go to church and they like to come in and vote as a family."

Meanwhile, Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said that after a slow start, the early voting count is on pace to match that of 2014.

"Things have changed and we've evolved in voting," she said. "People have the opportunity to vote early or by mail. There's lot's of opportunities to take advantage of."

Davenport native Celia Rangel said she always votes early.

"I did come in and get my two cents put in," she said after casting her ballot on Monday. "I mean if you don't vote, don't complain about anything."

In Rock Island, Vincent Douglas also cast an early vote on Monday. His decision to vote early was a combination of civic duty and convenience.

"It's so important, especially in the African American community that we get out and vote," he said. "Women as well. And so everyone, get out and vote."

Asked why he chose to vote a week early, he said with a laugh, "It's easier -- today's my day off."