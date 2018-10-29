× Crews to close portions of eastbound lanes on John Deere Road

MOLINE, Illinois — Drivers can expected periodic closures of the eastbound lanes of John Deere Road during Halloween week.

According to a statement from McCarthy Improvement, crews planned to place new pavement markings.

On Tuesday, October 30, the left turn lanes will be blocked off. On Wednesday, October 31, the left eastbound lane will be closed and on Thursday, November 1 the right eastbound lane will be closed.

“Please be aware of the closures and move over to the open lane to pass the moving operation,” read the statement.

Cones will be up until the paint is dry.