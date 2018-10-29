× ‘Come Together Quad Cities Food Drive’ pairs hunger with local music, art

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local benefit is looking to raise money to fight food insecurity through music and artwork.

The “Come Together Quad Cities Food Drive” will be held for the first time on Sunday, Nov. 4 at River Music Experience.

Don Gustofson, the event host, said he wants to establish a stronger community in the Quad Cities.

“My idea is to start tying certain groups together,” Gustofson said.

The benefit will feature local music and auction off guitars and ukuleles hand-painted by local artists. All the money raised will be given to Riverbend Food Bank to fight food insecurity in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Gustofson said he lived abroad in Amsterdam and noticed music and food always brought people from different cultures together. He said he wants to build on that sense of community here.

“I think there’s definitely a sense of community here, but we are also really determined to build a stronger community and bring people together,” Gustofson said. “A food drive just seemed like a natural place to start.”

He said music starts at 2:45 p.m. and doesn’t stop until Soul Storm, a popular local band, closes out the event at 6 p.m. There will be at least painted instruments up for auction.

“It’s going to be a visual and audio overload of stimulation… in a good way,” he said.

Admission is $7, or $6 if you bring a non-perishable food item to donate.