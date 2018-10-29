× Car crash causes power outage in the area of an East Moline home

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home.

It happened before 10 p.m. Sunday, October 28, on 19th Street.

The crash did cause a power outage in the area, but crews said it should be restored by the morning of Monday, October 29.

According to a witness, two people were taken into custody.

So far, police have not released any information in the case.

We will bring you the latest updates as soon as they become available.