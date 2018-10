× Boil order issued for all of Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Illinois — A boil order was issued for all of Monmouth, Illinois.

A 12-inch water main on the north end of town failed early Monday morning, October 29, according to a statement from the City of Monmouth. This led to a boil order being issued for the entire city.

Repairs are underway, said the city’s statement. The boil order will be lifted once testing shows clean results.