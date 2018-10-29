× Accident on I-74 Iowa-bound stops traffic

MOLINE, Illinois — An accident on the I-74 bridge heading northbound into Iowa stopped traffic this morning, causing delays and building up traffic for several blocks.

Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a police vehicle next to two other stopped vehicles. Another camera showed traffic backed up past 12th Avenue.

As of 8:35 a.m., traffic cameras showed the bridge clear and traffic moving freely across the Mississippi River. Traffic in Moline was still backed.

Commuters that use I-74 into Iowa should try to find an alternate route.

No other information is known at this time.