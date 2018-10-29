× Abandoned dog found tied to fire hydrant outside humane society in Geneseo

GENESEO, Illinois — A dog was found tied to a fire hydrant in front of the Henry County Humane Society.

The abandoned dog was found Monday morning, October 29, according to a Facebook post from the humane society. A spokesperson from the humane society said the person who provides their cleaning services found the dog.

“She is a sweet girl with a skin condition,” reads the post.

Illinois law prohibits people from abandoning their pets. It is considered cruel treatment under the Humane Care for Animals Act. Cruel treatment is considered a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a prison sentence under one year and up to a $2,500 fine, according to StrayPetAdvocacy.org

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call the Geneseo Police Department at 309-944-5141.