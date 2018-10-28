Sportscast October 27, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High School Playoffs in Illinois have several teams looking to keep their season alive. Moline rolls past Glenbrook North 46-20. Orion scores a last second touchdown to beat Fieldcrest 24-21. Sterling Newman runs past Rockford Christian 54-14. Mercer County has their season end with loss to Illini West. Annawan-Wethersfield falls 26-20 to Aurora Christian. Monmouth-Roseville gets a 90-yard touchdown to beat Wilmington 14-10. Princeton beats Elmwood-Brimfield 39-12. Alleman falls to Byron 50-14. Milledgeville cruises to big win over Fulton 56-22. Dakota ends Stockton season 48-6.

Local Swimmers punch their ticket to the state swim meet in Iowa, Bettendorf wins the Regional Team Title. Moline captures the Western Big 6 Swim Championship. Cross Country runners hit the course at the Oregon Sectional. Sterling Newman's Karlie Hey wins individual gold, Rock Falls Boys and Girls win the team titles.