Sportscast October 27, 2018

High School Playoffs in Illinois have several teams looking to keep their season alive. Moline rolls past Glenbrook North 46-20.  Orion scores a last second touchdown to beat Fieldcrest 24-21.  Sterling Newman runs past Rockford Christian 54-14.  Mercer County has their season end with loss to Illini West.  Annawan-Wethersfield falls 26-20 to Aurora Christian. Monmouth-Roseville gets a 90-yard touchdown to beat Wilmington 14-10.  Princeton beats Elmwood-Brimfield 39-12.  Alleman falls to Byron 50-14.  Milledgeville cruises to big win over Fulton 56-22.  Dakota ends Stockton season 48-6.

Local Swimmers punch their ticket to the state swim meet in Iowa, Bettendorf wins the Regional Team Title.  Moline captures the Western Big 6 Swim Championship.  Cross Country runners hit the course at the Oregon Sectional.  Sterling Newman's Karlie Hey wins individual gold, Rock Falls Boys and Girls win the team titles.