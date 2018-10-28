Locals gather to honor lives lost in Pittsburgh shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Dozens of people gathered Sunday night at the Temple Emanuel in Davenport to remember the eleven innocent lives taken during the attack on Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“People had a lot of grief and it's traditional in the Jewish community to come together when we're mourning so we felt that we needed to be together,” said Rabbi Linda Bertenthal. She hosted the vigil, inviting everyone in the community to come.

The room filled with people of all backgrounds, all trying to heal, by lighting candles in honor of each lost life, and push forward for a future without hate and violence.

“That's been an ongoing thing in the Quad Cities we've always drawn together to support one another,” said Bertenthal.

“I think that's the hardest thing, to love another person, like they are you,” said a woman who came to reflect.

A lesson everyone in the room was challenged to try. Members and non-members of the jewish community wrote down prayers for the lives affected by the massacre.

The message spread beyond the jewish community, into every race and religion, saying that everyone can make a difference.

“Stating with confidence that you and i will indeed change the world which we must do, we must,” said Bertenthal.

Bertenthal says the community is also working on planning a memorial service for the victims once everyone has been put to rest.