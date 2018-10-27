Wind Advisory issued for Sunday

Strong winds will be making a return to the Quad Cities before the end of the weekend as a strengthening area of low pressure passes just to our north Sunday morning.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area Sunday with winds increasing between 20 and 30 MPH by mid-morning. Once we reach the afternoon gusts over 50 MPH will be possible at times. This will make driving high profile vehicles difficult and also blow around any loose objects. Secure these objects now to avoid damage later.

Strong winds will continue into the early evening hours before diminishing Sunday evening.

A few showers will remain possible Sunday morning before most of the energy associated with this storm system moves off to the east. You can expect clouds to generally decrease as we head into Sunday afternoon, though areas east of the Quad Cities will likely see some cloud cover continue with a stray shower or two possible. Highs will reach the middle 50s but it will feel much cooler with the stronger winds.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here