The Score Week 10

Part 1
Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf. Bettendorf wins 31-14, scoring 17 points in the 4th quarter to advance to the second round.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs North Scott. North Scott gets two interceptions returned for TD's in a 39-9 win.
Chicago Phoenix vs Sterling. Sterling scores 42 in the opening quarter to win 49-0.
Rock Island vs Oak Lawn Richards. Rock Island falls to Richards 49-0.
Chariton vs West Liberty. West Liberty cruises to a 30-10 win.
Pella Christian vs Wilton. Pella Christian beats Wilton by 3, 31-28.
Mediapolis vs Bellevue. Mediapolis has a tough road loss to Bellevue.
Highland vs Durant. Durant hsa tough first round loss to Highland.
Part 2
A look ahead to Illinois Football Playoff games with Orion, Sterling Newman and Rockridge.
Part 3
We hand out our Score stickers to north Scott and West Liberty. Plus our Stocking stats of the night.
Part 4
A look back at 10 week of The Score.