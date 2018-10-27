The Score Week 10

Posted 12:09 am, October 27, 2018

Part 1

Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf.  Bettendorf wins 31-14, scoring 17 points in the 4th quarter to advance to the second round.

Waverly-Shell Rock vs North Scott.  North Scott gets two interceptions returned for TD's in a 39-9 win.

Chicago Phoenix vs Sterling.  Sterling scores 42 in the opening quarter to win 49-0.

Rock Island vs Oak Lawn Richards.  Rock Island falls to Richards 49-0.

Chariton vs West Liberty.  West Liberty cruises to a 30-10 win.

Pella Christian vs Wilton.  Pella Christian beats Wilton by 3, 31-28.

Mediapolis vs Bellevue.  Mediapolis has a tough road loss to Bellevue.

Highland vs Durant.  Durant hsa tough first round loss to Highland.

Part 2

A look ahead to Illinois Football Playoff games with Orion, Sterling Newman and Rockridge.

Part 3

We hand out our Score stickers to north Scott and West Liberty.  Plus our Stocking stats of the night.

Part 4

A look back at 10 week of The Score.

 