The Score Week 10

Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf. Bettendorf wins 31-14, scoring 17 points in the 4th quarter to advance to the second round.

Waverly-Shell Rock vs North Scott. North Scott gets two interceptions returned for TD's in a 39-9 win.

Chicago Phoenix vs Sterling. Sterling scores 42 in the opening quarter to win 49-0.

Rock Island vs Oak Lawn Richards. Rock Island falls to Richards 49-0.

Chariton vs West Liberty. West Liberty cruises to a 30-10 win.

Pella Christian vs Wilton. Pella Christian beats Wilton by 3, 31-28.

Mediapolis vs Bellevue. Mediapolis has a tough road loss to Bellevue.

Highland vs Durant. Durant hsa tough first round loss to Highland.

A look ahead to Illinois Football Playoff games with Orion, Sterling Newman and Rockridge.

We hand out our Score stickers to north Scott and West Liberty. Plus our Stocking stats of the night.

A look back at 10 week of The Score.