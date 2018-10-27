Police collect 200 pounds of prescription drugs at “Drug Take Back Day”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - The Moline Police Department collected loads of prescription drugs at their semi-annual Drug Take Back Day.

Police set up outside the Moline Police Department as people came by to drop off expired and unwanted prescriptions.

Anyone could come by and hand over drugs to the officer efficiently with no questions asked.

The drugs will be sent to the Department Enforcement Administration where they will properly dispose them.

The collection was a friendly competition between neighboring police departments. Moline started participating in Drug Take Back Day back in April.

"We encourage people to do this," says Officer Patrick Moody. "The big big reason why is because we don't want these medications getting the wrong hands. So, if people are sitting on bottles and bottles of medication that they are no longer using, and you aren't supposed to be flushing them down the toilet. Come turn them into us then they don't get into the hands of someone else."

This year the Moline Police Department collected more than 200 pounds of prescription drugs. Last year they collected around 150 pounds.