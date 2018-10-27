Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and democratic opponent Fred Hubbell stop in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her opponent, Democratic nominee Fred Hubbell, campaigned in Davenport Saturday, October 27, 2018, with more than a week until Election Day.

Both candidates spoke on their plans for state money and taxes.

"We need to put money behind job training bills, like Future Ready Iowa," Republican Governor Kim Reynolds said. "We need make sure we can continue to invest in education, work force training, and that we are investing in an innovated and coordinated health care system that benefits all Iowans."

"What I want to do is build a balanced and predictable budget," Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell said. "If there is a tax cut for anybody, the middle class and small businesses should get it. They are paying the highest taxes right now."

Governor Reynolds said Iowa has more money now than it did when she took Lieutenant Governor office in 2011.

"The cash reserves are full," Reynolds said.

"Our budgets been like a yo-yo," Hubbell said. "We had $9 million surplus a few years ago and it is all gone. She as a surplus she can't explain. It`s hard to know what’s really going on in our state budget."

Governor Reynolds will be in Garner, Iowa for a rally Sunday, October 28th, 2018. Hubbell will make his next stop in Dodge, Iowa on Sunday, October 28th, 2018.