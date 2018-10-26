× Which roads will be closed for Davenport’s Halloween Parade

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Halloween Parade will be held Saturday, October 27 at 2 p.m.

The downtown parade starts at the corner of Brady Street and 3rd Street. The route turns south on Ripley Street and marches onward on 2nd Street. It’s final leg is up Iowa Street, between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Parking is prohibited on the parade route starting at 6 a.m.; any vehicles in violation will be towed.

The first road closures begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and are lifted once the parade is over.

3rd Street between LeClaire Street and Western Avenue is closed starting at 10:30 a.m.

2nd Street between Western Avenue and Iowa Street is closed starting at 1:30 p.m.

Ripley, Harrison, and Main Street are closed between 2nd and 3rd Streets starting at 1:30 p.m.

Brady Street between 4th Street and River Drive is closed starting at 2 p.m.

