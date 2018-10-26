Strong winds return this weekend

Cloudy skies are back with us again this morning along with a few scattered showers and sprinkles as the remnants of Hurricane Willa move through parts of Illinois. This storm system will keep the clouds around through the afternoon along with a small shower chance, however, moisture remains limited this far north and any showers will be brief and extremely light.

There are some improvements ahead regarding the weekend forecast as it appears we’ll see enough of an influence from a nearby area of high pressure to erode away some of the cloud cover by Saturday afternoon. We’ll likely see a few hours of sunshine which will help push our high temperatures into the upper 50s, closer to normal for this time of year.

By Sunday a new system begins to take aim on the area which will bring a round of showers for the early morning hours, especially before 9am, followed by decreasing clouds and increasing winds.

It is very much possible that we could be under a wind advisory for Sunday afternoon as winds could gust as high as 45 MPH at times. Prepare now by making sure any loose outdoor objects are secured or put away before the winds increase on Sunday. Even though temperatures are expected to return to the 50s, the gusty winds will make it feel much cooler.

These strong winds will also likely strip away any remaining fall foliage so Saturday afternoon might be a good time to do some last minute sightseeing.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

