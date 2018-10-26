× Saturday is your weekend’s best… Crazy wind back on Sunday

Even will all these clouds we’ve be experiencing throughout the day only a few sprinkles to some brief drizzle have been noticed. Clouds will linger into the overnight hours but all will be dry as lows drop in the upper 30s.

Seems like Saturday’s weather has been getting drier and drier each computer model run the past several days. So much so that we’ll break out some sun with temperatures approaching 60 degrees by afternoon.

More clouds will return that night into Sunday as a weather disturbance races on through the area. Passing rain showers still anticipated Sunday morning for most before drying out the rest of the day. The highlight that day will be the wind. Remember last Saturday? Wind gusts could reach over 40 mph as highs reach the mid 50s. However, that wind will make it feel more like in the 40s. Great more leaves to pick up. :(

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here