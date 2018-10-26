Photos: Aftermath of truck that crashed into Coal Valley church

COAL VALLEY, Illinois — On Thursday evening, October 25 a driver crashed into a church in Coal Valley, after suffering a medical condition.

A News 8 viewer shared photos of the damaged truck after the crash happened.

Previous reports indicate that the crash happened at St. Maria Goretti Church around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters and police responded to the crash, and the driver was taken to the hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

Police confirmed the driver was treated and released.