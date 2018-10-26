NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Trick and Two Treats for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is still a couple weeks away, but that doesn't mean you can't start trick-or-treating early!

That's exactly what we're doing on our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am. We tried a trick and two treats that you can easily do in your own home with items you probably already have around your house.

The trick involves a tea bag, a black permanent marker, and a lighter. That's it! Click the video below to see how we created Flying Ghosts.

The treats include one for the kids and one for the adults. Click the video above to see how to make Edible Eyeballs and scroll down to find the recipe for the Hocus Pocus Fizz!