Man armed with box cutter steals car in Burlington's Hy-Vee parking lot, police say

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man armed with a box cutter stole someone’s car in a Hy-Vee parking lot, according to police.

On Friday morning, October 26, a victim at the store on Agency Street was approached by 22-year-old Dalton McKeown, who said he wanted to take her car, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department.

“The victim then told him he wasn’t going to take her car,” police said. That’s when McKeown took out a box cutter knife and said he was going to take her car, according to the victim.

Police said the victim took her keys and ran into Hy-Vee; McKeown took off in her car.

McKeown was spotted trying to get into cars near 4th Street and Columbia Street, police said. A deputy was waved down by a victim, as McKeown was in her vehicle.

McKeown was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree burglary and driving while barred. He was held in the Des Moines County Jail on $10,000 bond.