× Five-member brass chamber ensemble visits QC, talks life on the road

MOLINE, Illinois — A five-member brass chamber ensemble visited the Quad Cities for a week.

Gaudete is the ensemble-in-residence at Roosevelt University’s Chicago College of Performing Arts.

Their name means “joy.” One group member said they hope their music makes listeners feel happy and excited for the genre.

Performances have taken them from New York to Nashville, Chicago and the Quad Cities.

Gaudete gave two informal performances at the Butterworth Center in Moline during their stay, and planned to give a full-length concert at First Presbyterian Church in Davenport on Saturday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. Click here for concert information and to buy tickets.