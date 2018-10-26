First responders recieve special recognition for going above and beyond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Local first responders recieved special recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Firefighters, police officers and EMT came to Theo's Java Club in Rock Island for an appreciation ceremony on Friday, October 26, 2018.

The department chiefs were able to nominate someone in their department who stands out for specific acts of bravery over the past year.

Captain Brian Johnson, with the Moline Police Department, said this type of recognition always makes him a little more confident.

"A lot of what we encounter in law enforcement isn't always the most positive thing in the world," Johnson said. "So sometimes we get that kind of negative connotation. So this humanizes us a little bit."

Officers who were recognized for their bravery took home certificates.

Last year, the U.S. Senate passed legislation recognizing October 28 as National First Responders Day.