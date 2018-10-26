× Dow down more than 360 points in early market trading

NEW YORK- National stocks continued their volatile week Friday morning, October 26.

As of 9:25 a.m. C.T., the Down was down 368 points. The Nasdaq was down 184. The S&P was down 52.

“Much of yesterday’s 400 point gain in the Dow may be wiped out today as both Amazon and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) reported weather than expected revenues yesterday after the market closed,” Quad Cities Investment Group Advisor Mark Grywacheski said Friday morning.

The market has slumped badly in the past several weeks, but huge sell-offs have been spread through big stock jumps.

Thursday, October 25, the Dow gained 401 points. The Nasdaq gained more than 209, while the S&P 500 finished up more than 49 points.

