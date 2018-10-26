Davenport Superintendent Art Tate to resign early, calls himself a ‘distraction’

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Superintendent Art Tate gave a press conference regarding his early resignation on Friday, Oct. 26 at 8:00 a.m.

Back in April, Tate announced he was retiring from his role a year early. Ever since, the district has been leading a nation-wide search for his replacement.

Tate’s last day is not supposed to be until June of next year.

Tate said that he has become a “distraction” to the positive relationships he said the school board should have with state entities.

“These are my last words to the media except ‘no comment,'” Tate said.

Tate cited several reasons for his resignation, including failure to address disproportionate accommodations in classrooms, a financial controversy and loss of energy.

3 reasons why he says he will resign. 1.) He feels he failed to address disproportionate accommodations in class 2.) He says he feels he is a liability for the school district after the funding controversy from last year 3.) DCSD needs best leadership-he has lost energy — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) October 26, 2018

“Davenport School District is all about students,” Ralph Johanson, board president, said. “We value Dr. Tate and all that he’s done.”

Tate’s words lasted less than five minutes. His last day will be Oct. 31.

