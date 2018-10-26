× Damage assistance available in Marshalltown for those impacted by July tornado

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Some residents of Marshalltown who were impacted by the tornado in July may be eligible for temporary assistance.

The assistance program was announced Friday, October 26 and it provides temporary minor emergency repairs to homes that were damaged.

“The goal of the program is to help people return to, or remain in, their home by completing repairs that will make the residence safe, secure, accessible, and habitable,” read a statement from the governor’s office.

Residents are eligible if their properties are owner-occupied or under contract for purchase. About 400 homes are expected to be eligible for assistance. Repairs can include weatherproofing, securing windows and doors, repairing damaged pieces of roofing, removing mold and mildew, and improving home access with stairs or ramps.

Repairs are limited to $5,000 per home.

Residents can apply by calling the Housing and Community Development Department at 641-754-6583.